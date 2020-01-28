Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Twitter worth $33,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $307,424.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,411 shares of company stock worth $2,202,468 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Twitter stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

