Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 1,524 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $23,012.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,110.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 1,636,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,717. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

