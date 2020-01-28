Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Sells $67,950.27 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,084.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.