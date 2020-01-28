U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter.

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.66.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

