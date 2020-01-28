Ubcoin Market (UBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,268.00

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and COSS. Ubcoin Market has a total market cap of $526,003.00 and $2,268.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubcoin Market alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00315506 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010713 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Token Profile

Ubcoin Market (CRYPTO:UBC) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin.

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubcoin Market should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubcoin Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubcoin Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubcoin Market and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.