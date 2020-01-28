Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 1.00

Headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Uber Technologies’ analysis:

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. 28,957,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,893,902. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88. Insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775 over the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

