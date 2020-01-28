Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

