UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €120.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €131.27 ($152.64).

Shares of ETR CON traded up €2.94 ($3.42) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €103.26 ($120.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,076,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.15.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

