UBS Group Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €17.00 Price Target

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €17.00 ($19.77) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.63 ($19.34).

PSM traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €12.66 ($14.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €16.99 ($19.75). The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.63 and its 200-day moving average is €12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

