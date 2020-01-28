UBS Group Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €81.00 Price Target

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.94 ($94.12).

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.75 ($0.87) on Tuesday, hitting €73.45 ($85.41). The stock had a trading volume of 39,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.77 and a 200 day moving average of €70.46. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a twelve month high of €75.75 ($88.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -284.69.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

