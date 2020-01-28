UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) is AltraVue Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 2.03% of UFP Technologies worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

UFP Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,081. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $348.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.66.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.