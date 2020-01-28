UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. ValuEngine lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 101,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

UFPT opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

