UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 13% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $665,796.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.