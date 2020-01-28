Ultiledger 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.88 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and $2.88 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

