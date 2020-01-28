Ultimate Secure Cash Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $195,349.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

