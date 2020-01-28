Unibright (UBT) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.16 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 219.3% against the dollar. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Unibright has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $506,337.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

