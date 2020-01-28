UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $411,343.00 and $9,944.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

