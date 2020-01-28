Unify (UNIFY) Market Capitalization Tops $102,510.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $102,510.00 and approximately $3,557.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

