Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $3,749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

UL opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

