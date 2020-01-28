Unilever (UNIA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unilever (AMS: UNIA) recently:

1/24/2020 – Unilever was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Unilever was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Unilever was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Unilever was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Unilever was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Unilever was given a new €49.50 ($57.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Unilever was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Unilever was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Unilever was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Unilever was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Unilever was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Unilever was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Unilever was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Unilever was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Unilever was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Unilever was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new €49.50 ($57.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Unilever was given a new €50.50 ($58.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Unilever NV has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.