United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Community Banks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

