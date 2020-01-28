United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

