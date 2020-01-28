United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Increased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 53,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 14,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $115.98. 940,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

