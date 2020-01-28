United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of United Technologies worth $288,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after acquiring an additional 361,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.