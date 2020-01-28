United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.50. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

