United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Issues Earnings Results

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $113.77 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

