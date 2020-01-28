United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $237.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 163.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a PEG ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

