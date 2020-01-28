UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.10. The stock had a trading volume of 650,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $269.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

