UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 661,064 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.