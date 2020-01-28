UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $90,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

NYSE UNH opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

