Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 85,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,096. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

