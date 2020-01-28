Universa (UTNP) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. Universa has a market cap of $4.06 million and $865.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universa has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

