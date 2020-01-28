Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 939,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Universal Forest Products news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,616. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 665.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Forest Products has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

