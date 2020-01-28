Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 110,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.16.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

