UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $220,166.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.12 million and $220,166.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OTCBTC, Allcoin and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE, Allcoin, OTCBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.