Unobtanium (UNO) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $65.22 or 0.00700678 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and $817.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,308.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.04097515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,622 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

