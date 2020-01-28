Unum Group (UNM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

