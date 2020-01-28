UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $908.14 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $908.14 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00009710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00664592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 187.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

