Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Upland Software stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $979.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Upland Software by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 202,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

