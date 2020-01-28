UpToken (UP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $542,580.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, UpToken has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. UpToken has a market cap of $542,580.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken.

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

