Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Upwork stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $702,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Upwork by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

