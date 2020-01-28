Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.35 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003574 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

