Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix Sells 684 Shares

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $20,013.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $273,551.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Mullennix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Stephen Mullennix sold 608 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $15,808.00.

URGN traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. 133,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $42.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 212,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

