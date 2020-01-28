Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Stock Position Lowered by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $695,970.00. 23.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

