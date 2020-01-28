USD Coin Achieves Market Cap of $449.13 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $449.13 million and $463.98 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, OKEx, Korbit and Coinbase Pro.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.01908778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00125164 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 446,131,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,262,940 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, Hotbit, OKEx, Korbit, FCoin, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, CPDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

