USDK (USDK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.85 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One USDK token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011030 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $65.85 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

