USDQ Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, USDQ has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.53 million and $5,332.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011044 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

