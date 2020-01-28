V-ID Price Hits $0.11 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $170,945.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, V-ID has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.05653128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,501,409 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.