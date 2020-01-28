Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCNX. ValuEngine cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Vaccinex stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaccinex news, CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 98,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. Also, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 982,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex comprises 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned 8.25% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

