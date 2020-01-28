Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002316 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $335,132.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.